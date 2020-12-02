Budding YouTube star Matisse Thybulle focused only on basketball as he starts his second Sixers season

"For me, it is always like, I have to put basketball first and to have so much newness with the new coaches, new players, offense and defense," he said. "So I feel like if I am in a place where I'm comfortable with all of that and I have a good grasp of what is needed of me, then yeah, I'll start doing some video stuff, but until then I'm probably going to be all basketball until I can get that."

Thybulle says he was gratified at the response he received for his video work. One of the people who complimented him was noted Youtube personality Casey Neistat.

"I really enjoy his stuff and his craft and to have him reach out to me and be like 'man I love your stuff,' was pretty cool," Thybulle said. "It's a nice little accomplishment to kind of have off the court as something that is just a hobby that turned into something a lot of people like."

Last season Thybulle averaged 4.7 points in 19.8 minutes. During the four playoff games he averaged 1.8 points in 18.8 minutes.

While he is noted much more for his defense, increased offense should be expected of him especially since Rivers is expected to run a more up-tempo attack.