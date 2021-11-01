For a unique experience to the typical visit of getting a couple of brews, it might be worth taking a trip to Cape May Court House’s Bucket Brigade Brewery, voted this year’s Best of The Press for Best Brewery.

Founded by firefighter brothers Kurt and Karl Hughes, the establishment opened in November 2017 and almost four years later, the year-round shore brewery sees more than 20,000 new and loyal patrons a year.

Currently there are no plans for future locations, but the current storefront offers a variety of 12 to 16 brews at any given time, including standard and seasonal flavors. The business and handcrafted brews are distinguished by the firefighter theme and its promise to “extinguish your thirst,” according to the website.

“Winning this award makes us feel proud. The award is voted on by our patrons and they are what the business is all about. So this award is theirs and we are just the keepers of it,” co-owner Karl Hughes said.

When asked about what makes him most excited about the business, Hughes says notably, “The fact that we can now give back to local charities, sports programs and the community in general.”

Hughes also thanks the community for keeping Bucket Brigade Brewery and other small businesses supported.