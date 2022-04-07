 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bryson Stott

Bryson Stott

The Phillies first-round draft choices have been disappointing to say the least the past few seasons.

Alec Bohm (2018) comes off a disappointing 2021 where he batted .247.

Adam Haseley (2017) and Cornelius Randolph (2015) are no longer in the Phillies organization. Center fielder Mickey Moniak made the opening day roster with an impressive spring training but has so far failed to live up to being the overall No. 1 pick in 2016.

Bryson Stott will try to reverse that trend this season.

The infielder, who was the Phillies No. 1 pick in 2019, made the opening day roster and figures to get playing time and shortstop and third base.

Some baseball experts have touted him a potential National League Rookie of the Year.

At 24, Stott isn’t young by baseball standards. If he can contribute, he will add another bat to what should already be a potent Phillies lineup.

