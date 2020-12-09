 Skip to main content
Brynn Bock, Middle Township
The senior made 105 saves, including 29 in an overtime, scoreless draw against offensive powerhouse Ocean City. Bock, who was a four-year starter for the Panthers, also had nine shutouts and finished with a .760 goals-against average.

