Bryce Harper hits HR, scores 3 as Phillies clobber Tigers 9-3

PHILLIES 9, TIGERS 3
Bryce Harper homered, doubled and scored three runs for Philadelphia and Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam Sunday in Clearwater, Floirda.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four without a walk.
Detroit starter Casey Mize was tagged for six runs on four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Reliever Joe Jimenez retired just two batters and threw two wild pitches, allowing Harper and Jean Segura to score.
Akil Baddoo homered for the Tigers.
-- Associated Press