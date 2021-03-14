Bryce Harper hits HR, scores 3 as Phillies clobber Tigers 9-3

Bryce Harper homered, doubled and scored three runs for Philadelphia and Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam Sunday in Clearwater, Floirda.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four without a walk.

Detroit starter Casey Mize was tagged for six runs on four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Reliever Joe Jimenez retired just two batters and threw two wild pitches, allowing Harper and Jean Segura to score.