Bryce Harper hits HR, scores 3 as Phillies clobber Tigers 9-3
Phillies Nationals Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper in action during the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington. This game is a makeup from Aug. 27. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

PHILLIES 9, TIGERS 3

Bryce Harper homered, doubled and scored three runs for Philadelphia and Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam Sunday in Clearwater, Floirda.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin pitched four shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four without a walk.

Detroit starter Casey Mize was tagged for six runs on four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. Reliever Joe Jimenez retired just two batters and threw two wild pitches, allowing Harper and Jean Segura to score.

Akil Baddoo homered for the Tigers.

-- Associated Press

