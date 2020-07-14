One of the more interesting story lines of summer camp is what role will rookie pitcher Spencer Howard play for the Phillies.
Howard, 23, struck out 94 and walked just 16 in 71 minor league innings last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right hander never pitched above double-A, however.
But his effort last season was enough to establish him as one of the organization’s top prospects.
If Howard doesn't make the Phillies 30-man opening day roster, he will be among the players training at the Phillies triple-A stadium in Allentown. Those players will serve as a taxi squad for the big league team.
“I would really hope and expect to see him pitching here if not on opening day then at some point and time,” Price said.
Price shied away from predicting where Howard would eventually fit in on major league pitching staff. Is he a top of the line starter or a bullpen piece? Time will tell.
“We don’t know what these guys are until they come up here and perform,” Howard said. “We know he’d be a top-end prospect in any organization. He has power. He throws strikes. He’s athletic. He’s got a really, really good changeup and breaking ball. The sky is the limit but then you have to get to the big leagues and perform at this level before you start to define where you are.”
