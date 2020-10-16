Bruce Springsteen is back on E Street with life-affirming 'Letter to You'

Bruce Springsteen and his stalwart E Street Band were last seen together on a 2016 tour that included two four-hour dates at Citizens Bank Park that were the longest marathons he’s ever played.

Since then, the now 71-year-old songwriter has been in contemplative, career-summation mode.

He published his “Born To Run” memoir and converted it into the solo acoustic theater piece “Springsteen on Broadway.” Last year, he released “Western Stars,” an underrated stylistic departure that dipped into early 1970s country-rock melancholy.

But the one thing Spring-steen hadn’t given fans lately is what they treasure most: Songs recorded with the E Street Band that turn up the volume in pursuit of communal catharsis and show a little faith that, even this far along in a nearly 50-year journey, there is still magic in the night.

With “Letter to You” (Columbia -- — 1/2)), Springsteen once again gives his audience reason to believe, with a set of robust songs that showcase his lifelong fellow travelers in all their rugged glory. He’s back on E Street making bighearted music constructed to fill arenas and stadiums.