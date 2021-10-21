BRUCE E. WEEKES

Party: Democrat
Age: 35
No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Economic inequality
Political message: I will work fearlessly to level out the economic playing field in Atlantic City, to ensure that our residents and small businesses have equitable access to the resources and opportunities they need to prosper. Let's finally create an Atlantic City that's fair, and works for all.
