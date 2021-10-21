 Skip to main content
BRUCE E. WEEKES
BRUCE E. WEEKES

Party: Democrat

Age: 35

No. 1 issue facing Atlantic City: Economic inequality

102421-pac-nws-guideacmayor

Atlantic City Council candidate Bruce E. Weeks. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

Political message: I will work fearlessly to level out the economic playing field in Atlantic City, to ensure that our residents and small businesses have equitable access to the resources and opportunities they need to prosper. Let's finally create an Atlantic City that's fair, and works for all.

