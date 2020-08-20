The Downtown Wildwood Arts and Music Series continues with shopping and music events to keep you busy and distracted from the stress of 2020. The series consists of alternating weeks of artist-themed Sip, Shop & Stroll events and evenings of live music. Sponsored by the Wildwood Business Improvement District in Downtown Wildwood, events take place at Byrne Plaza, located at 3400 Pacific Ave. The remaining schedule features performances by the John Walter Community Band 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 and Cape Shore Jazz Orchestra 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, then the series wraps up with a final Sip, Shop & Stroll event 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. The Sip, Shop & Stroll event will include more than 12 artists displaying and selling their creations, ranging from paintings to handmade jewelry and pottery, and there will also be wine to sip as you browse. For more information, go to WildwoodsNJ.com.
