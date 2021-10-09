Brooks scores late, No. 6 Oklahoma beats No. 21 Texas 55-48

DALLAS — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 33-yard romp with 3 seconds left, as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48 on Saturday in the Red River rivalry that will soon move to the Southeastern Conference.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) appeared to be trying to set up for a game-ending field goal when Brooks instead broke free for a sprint to the end zone to stun the sellout crowd at 92,100-seat Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Oklahoma hadn’t led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. His rush was the first play from scrimmage after OU tied the game and kicked off to Xavier Worthy, who had the ball stripped away by Caleb Kelly.
Worthy did have nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:23 left.
Texas (4-2, 2-1) had a 14-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. The Longhorns, who had won three in a row since a loss to future SEC foe Arkansas in Week 2, had never lost when scoring at least 48 points.
The Sooners overcame a 21-point deficit, matching the second-largest comeback in program history.
Caleb Williams completed 15 of 24 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns after replacing Spencer Rattler, who had two turnovers in the first half that led to Texas touchdowns. Rattler did return to throw the tying 2-point conversion after Williams’ 52-yard TD pass to Marvin Mims with 7:25 left.
Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, whose father played for Oklahoma, was 20-of-34 passing for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Bijan Robinson ran 20 times for 137 yards and an early touchdown.
NO. 7 OHIO STATE 66, MARYLAND 17: COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns passes as Ohio State scored on nine straight possessions.
Stroud was 24 for 33 for 406 yards and threw two touchdown passes each to star wideouts Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson against a depleted Maryland secondary before taking a seat after three quarters.
Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, after managing just 17 yards rushing in the first half, finished with 102 and two touchdowns. He also caught a 26-yard TD pass in the first half for the Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten).
Master Teague also had a touchdown plunge as Ohio State beat Maryland (4-2, 1-2) for the seventh consecutive time.
Taulia Tagovailoa was 28 for 39 for 279 yards and two touchdowns for Maryland but threw two late picks.
NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI 52, NO. 13 ARKANSAS 51: OXFORD, Miss. — Sam Williams and Tavius Robinson pressured Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on a potential game-winning 2-point conversion as No. 17 Mississippi held on for a wild victory.
Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson to Warren Thompson as time expired to pull within a point and decided to go for the win. Jefferson rolled right and under extended pressure from Williams and Robinson, overthrew Treylon Burks in the end zone.
Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) took the lead with 1:07 remaining as Matt Corral threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders.
The teams combined for 1,287 total yards and 14 touchdowns. Corral accounted for four TDs, two on runs of 5 and 7 yards.
Sanders had two receptions for 127 yards while Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner rushed for 111 and 110 yards, respectively.
Jefferson accounted for six touchdowns, was 25-of-35 passing for 326 yards and added touchdown runs of 5, 6 and 10 yards. Burks had seven receptions for 136 yards and Raheim Sanders rushed 17 times for 139 yards.
NO. 20 FLORIDA 42, VANDERBILT 0: GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes for a feel-good victory on homecoming after last week’s gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky.
Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) won its eighth straight in the series and its 30th in the last 31 meetings. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.
Jones completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards, with TD passes to Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Trent Whittemore, Dameon Pierce and Jacob Copeland. Pierce also scored twice more on short runs.
Alabama transfer Joseph Bulovas missed three field goals for Vandy (2-4, 0-2), which also had a touchdown overturned when Chris Pierce failed to maintain possession on a fourth-down catch when he hit the ground in the second quarter.
Princeton 31, Monmouth 28 : WEST LONG BRANCH — Jeffrey Sexton kicked a 35-yard field goal into the wind with 10 seconds left and Princeton defeated its instate rival Monmouth 31-28 on Saturday.
The Tigers trailed 21-6 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 28-21 lead, only to have Anthony Budd’s 22-yard interception return tie the game with 2:53 to go.
Princeton started on its 25 and converted twice on fourth down before Sexton’s kick.
Collin Eaddy converted one of the fourth downs and also had three short scoring runs in the second half. Sexton also had field goals of 21- and 46-yards in the first half.
Cole Smith was 27 of 41 for Princeton (4-0) for 282 yards with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game and an 18-yard strike on fourth-and-6 from the Monmouth 39.
Tony Muskett, 25-of-34 for 181 yards, threw a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Hawks (3-3).
No. 5 Cincinnati 52, Temple 3: CINCINNATI — Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory.
Jerome Ford ran for a career-high 149 yards and two scores to help the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) avoid a letdown after their big victory at Notre Dame last week.
“First time really playing a complete game,” Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. “Not saying perfect by any means, but a complete game. We talked about keeping that pressure on.”
The home streak is the second-longest in the country, behind Clemson at 31. Temple is the last team to beat the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium, edging them 35-24 in 2017.
Temple (3-3, 1-1) has played Cincinnati tough in recent years with the previous three meetings decided by a combined 20 points, including a 15-13 victory by the Bearcats in the last meeting in 2019.