Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before.
“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.
Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over Tuesday in downtown Denver, according to police records.
Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension.
Cardinals All-Pro LB Jones out for season: The Arizona Cardinals expected the news but it still wasn’t fun to hear: All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.
An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.
New Orleans Super Bowl pushed back: The next Super Bowl in New Orleans has been pushed back from 2024 to 2025 in order to avoid a conflict with the city’s traditional Mardi Gras celebrations, the NFL announced Wednesday.
New Orleans was initially named the 2024 host city in 2018, but the NFL’s decision to lengthen the regular season schedule from 16 to 17 games in 2023 created a conflict in 2024 with Mardi Gras, which annually draws millions to the city for parades and balls during a several-week Carnival season that ends on “Fat Tuesday.”
Haskins misses Washington practice: Former starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins remains away from the Washington Football Team because of an illness that’s not considered COVID-19 related, and Kyle Allen is expected to start Sunday against the New York Giants.
Mayfield confident he will play vs. Steelers: Baker Mayfield’s ribs are sore and he hasn’t even exposed them to the Steelers.
Mayfield was limited in practice with an injury sustained in Sunday’s win over Indianapolis. But the Browns quarterback is convinced he’ll play this week when Cleveland makes the short trip down the Turnpike to play at unbeaten Pittsburgh.
— Associated Press
