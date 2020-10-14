Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III wasn’t at practice Wednesday after being cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police the night before.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Gordon was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over Tuesday in downtown Denver, according to police records.

Gordon could face discipline from the NFL, including a suspension.

Cardinals All-Pro LB Jones out for season: The Arizona Cardinals expected the news but it still wasn’t fun to hear: All-Pro linebacker Chandler Jones is out for the season because of a biceps injury that requires surgery.

An MRI earlier this week confirmed the extent of the injury, which happened during the first half of Arizona’s 30-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, and coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Jones has elected to have the season-ending surgery. The recovery time is expected to be three to four months.