Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $15 weekly, $10 daily. Free for seniors 65 or older with proof of age. Also free for active military (four free per family) and veterans (free only for that veteran).

What to do: Swimming is permitted while lifeguards are on duty at the following beaches: 10th Street North, 7th Street South, 22nd Street South, 38th Street South, 5th Street North, 14th Street South, 26th Street South, 43rd Street South, 2nd Street North, 15th Street South, 28th Street South, Bramble Drive, 2nd Street South, 16th Street South, 32nd Street South, Surfside Road, 4th Street South, 20th Street South, 34th Street South, and Sandy Lane. Surfing is permitted at 12th Street North, 10th Street South, north of the South End Jetty, and south of the Sandy Lane bathing area. Fishing is allowed north of 14th Street North, 45th to 47th streets, north of Seaside Road on 49th Street, south of the jetty or on the Brigantine Bridge. Kayaking is permitted adjacent to all Lifeguard protected beaches, 26th Street South – City Dock area, Absecon Inlet beaches, and the area between Sandy Lane and Seaside Road lifeguard station.