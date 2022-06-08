 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BRIGANTINE

  • 0
Sand Sculpture Brigantine (copy)

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Beach tags: $25 seasonal, $15 weekly, $10 daily. Free for seniors 65 or older with proof of age. Also free for active military (four free per family) and veterans (free only for that veteran).

What to do: Swimming is permitted while lifeguards are on duty at the following beaches: 10th Street North, 7th Street South, 22nd Street South, 38th Street South, 5th Street North, 14th Street South, 26th Street South, 43rd Street South, 2nd Street North, 15th Street South, 28th Street South, Bramble Drive, 2nd Street South, 16th Street South, 32nd Street South, Surfside Road, 4th Street South, 20th Street South, 34th Street South, and Sandy Lane. Surfing is permitted at 12th Street North, 10th Street South, north of the South End Jetty, and south of the Sandy Lane bathing area. Fishing is allowed north of 14th Street North, 45th to 47th streets, north of Seaside Road on 49th Street, south of the jetty or on the Brigantine Bridge. Kayaking is permitted adjacent to all Lifeguard protected beaches, 26th Street South – City Dock area, Absecon Inlet beaches, and the area between Sandy Lane and Seaside Road lifeguard station.

People are also reading…

More information: bb-nj.org

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News