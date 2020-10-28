Brigantine wants beachtag fee rise, Lower beats Wildwood Catholic in boys soccer and more

Brigantine city officials proposed an increase to the regular seasonal beach badge fees for the next summer season at the Oct. 21 council meeting. Additionally, City Council also confirmed there will be no increase to truck passes for the 2021 season.
There was confusion Monday over whether Hobart "Hobie" Young has resigned from the Upper Township Committee. Earlier this month, there was outrage over Young's posting to his Facebook account of digitally manipulated images that showed vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in sexually suggestive poses.
Atlantic County Superior Court's recovery court program celebrated 42 graduates Tuesday during a virtual gathering. Even though they were physically separated, it was an emotional and positive event, with court staff sharing stories about each graduate.
An Atlantic City school administrator followed district policy in reporting a former employee's inappropriate conduct with a student, according to truncated findings in a newly released memo sent Monday to the Atlantic City Board of Education members. On Oct. 20, the Board of Education voted 6-4 to hire a yet-to-be named outside law firm to look into the matter.
Lower Cape May Regional High School with two scores and two assists by Miguel Valencia earned a 8-3 victory Tuesday over Wildwood Catholic Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League South Division game at Stone Harbor Field in Stone Harbor. Lower defeated Wildwood Catholic 7-0 on Oct. 6.
