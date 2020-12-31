 Skip to main content
Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge postponed
The 2021 Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge has been postponed.

In a Facebook post from the nonprofit Brigantine Polar Bears, the organization stated the event will be rescheduled for another time.

"We know this is a huge disappointment – for our plungers, sponsors, Fisher House, our Veterans and the community," Plunger organizer Tricia Cosgrove said in the post. "But, the health and safety of all is absolutely the most important thing to us. With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, we in conjunction with the City of Brigantine sincerely regret this announcement for postponement."

In the meantime, plungers are encouraged to post on Facebook their own impromptu celebrations.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

