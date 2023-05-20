MARGATE — It’s not unusual for communities to band together for a cause they feel passionately about, and that was the case for Brigantine and the Downbeach section of Absecon Island on Saturday when it came to offshore wind energy plans.

With the development of wind energy projects set to start this year a few miles from South Jersey’s coast, Brigantine, Ventnor and Margate officials decided to host a joint community meeting to discuss the potential impact of the wind projects. Approximately 150 members of the public attended at the Eugene A. Tighe Middle School’s Dominic A. Potena Performing Arts Center.

“The reality is, it’s much different than what we were told in the beginning,” Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said in regards to growing concerns about the projects.

The main concerns Sera noted were that the wind turbines would be visible from beaches and the need for more studies about potential the environmental or economic impacts of the projects. He also noted concerns about how there were no complete necropsies of the several whales that have washed ashore New Jersey beaches, the effects of what sediment plumes would do the ocean ecology, rises in electric rates and net neutrality.

According to a recent poll by Farleigh Dickens University, 39% of New Jerseyans believe clean-energy infrastructure developing off the coast should stop, compared with 35% who support the projects.

Chris Placitella, a member of the Save Long Beach Island citizens-action organization who also is a trial lawyer, gave a visual impact presentation based off a 4,000-page Atlantic Shores report on its project’s visual impact.

“The truth is actually in the report,” Placitella said. “The report will tell you, and you’ve heard this before, there will be 357 turbines 1,000 feet tall. That will cover about 65% of our coastline.”

Hundreds of Ocean Wind 1, Ocean Wind 2 and Atlantic Shores wind turbines would tower from 1,000 to 1,400 feet tall. That’s between the height of the Eiffel Tower and Empire State Building.

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s wind turbines in Atlantic City are about a third of that, at 380 feet, Sera said.

Placitella showed the crowd the visual simulations and pictures from Atlantic Shores’ report. The images included what the wind turbines would look like from various points of South Jersey, such as the Atlantic City Convention Center and Lucy the Elephant during the day and at night.

Bob Stern went over the acoustic impacts of the wind projects, another matter that concerned Sera and to which he urged people to pay attention.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew and state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, gave congressional and state updates. Van Drew also noted another hearing will be held this summer but ddid not provide the date.

“I don’t want it to slow down, I want it to stop,” Van Drew said of the offshore wind projects.

The speakers urged people to stay informed on offshore wind, contact their local and state representatives to express their concerns, and participate in offshore wind events, like the community meeting to let their voices be heard.

“This really is a fight,” Stern said.