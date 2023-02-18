Authorities are investigating after a Bridgeton man was fatally shot Friday night, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

At 10:39 p.m., police responded to Fourth and E streets in Millville for a shots-fired call. They found Lamont Jones Jr., 33, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest, the Prosecutor's Office said Saturday in a news release.

Jones was airlifted to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information can call prosecutor's Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233 or Millville Detective Cody Miller at 856-825-7010, ext. 7234. Anonymous tips may be submitted at njccpo.gov/tips.

Galloway woman indicted in fatal crash: A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Galloway Township woman accused of fatally hitting a man with her car while high on medication, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Carmen Ruiz, 53, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and vehicular homicide.

Ruiz drove away in a Hyundai Santa Fe on Sept. 25, 2020, after striking Dustin Miller, 25, of Galloway, on Route 30 in Atlantic City, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Detectives found Ruiz was impaired by multiple medications when the crash happened, the Prosecutor's Office said. She waited until she arrived home to report the crash.

Authorities arrested Ruiz in December.

State Police arrest man accused of pointing gun at child: State Police have arrested a Cumberland County man accused of holding a juvenile at gunpoint.

Dylan Berner, 31, of Lawrence Township, is charged with aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and terroristic threats.

State Police said Berner pressed a black semi-automatic handgun against a juvenile's head Saturday.

An approaching vehicle scared off the suspect, who fled east toward Iron Bridge Road, State Police said.

Video showed Berner near where the incident happened, and Berner's significant other was placed in the area, supporting the juvenile's claim, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The child also identified Berner through a photo lineup, the affidavit states.

State Police seek stolen logging machine: State Police are looking for a vehicle connected to the recent theft of a log-sawing machine.

The orange Wood-Mizer LT40 Super Hydraulic 34HP Band Saw Mill Trailer was stolen from Newport-Centre Grove Road on Feb. 2, State Police said Wednesday.

The vehicle and trailer were seen turning east onto Sherman Avenue off Carmel Road in Upper Deerfield Township. The trailer can be seen on video being pulled by a pickup truck, riding on one of its rims after State Police said a tire "failed."

Anyone with information can call the State Police Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036 or email jacob.zeller@njsp.org.

— Press staff reports