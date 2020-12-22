California Gov. Gavin Newsom selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator, a historic pick that sends a Latino to the Senate for the first time in the state’s history.

While Padilla had been the favorite, a video released by Newsom’s office shows him getting emotional after Newsom offered him the job, reflecting on the hard work of his parents, who came to the United States from Mexico and worked as a cook and a housekeeper.

“It’s a hell of an important perspective to bring to Washington,” he told Newsom.

Padilla, 47, was appointed to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term. She plans to step down from the seat in January ahead of Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20.

Cardona for Ed secretary: Joe Biden is poised to nominate Miguel Cardona as secretary of the Department of Education this week. The schools chief in Connecticut pushed to reopen campuses during the coronavirus pandemic and emerged as a consensus choice for the federal post with the backing of teachers unions and Latino activists.