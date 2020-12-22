California Gov. Gavin Newsom selected Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Tuesday as the state’s next U.S. senator, a historic pick that sends a Latino to the Senate for the first time in the state’s history.
While Padilla had been the favorite, a video released by Newsom’s office shows him getting emotional after Newsom offered him the job, reflecting on the hard work of his parents, who came to the United States from Mexico and worked as a cook and a housekeeper.
“It’s a hell of an important perspective to bring to Washington,” he told Newsom.
Padilla, 47, was appointed to fill out the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ term. She plans to step down from the seat in January ahead of Inauguration Day, on Jan. 20.
Cardona for Ed secretary: Joe Biden is poised to nominate Miguel Cardona as secretary of the Department of Education this week. The schools chief in Connecticut pushed to reopen campuses during the coronavirus pandemic and emerged as a consensus choice for the federal post with the backing of teachers unions and Latino activists.
The president-elect’s choice of Cardona, who is of Puerto Rican descent, would place a third Latino in a prominent position on his Cabinet as the president-elect works to make good on his promise to have a leadership team that reflects the diversity of the country.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus had promoted Cardona’s candidacy for the job, and the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials applauded the choice.
Flint joins deal to settle water lawsuits: The Flint, Michigan, City Council on Tuesday signed off on its portion of a $641 million settlement with residents of the poor, majority-Black city who were exposed to lead-tainted water.
The city’s insurer would kick in $20 million as part of a sweeping deal to settle lawsuits against Flint, the state of Michigan and other parties. Facing a Dec. 31 deadline, the council approved its stake after an hourslong meeting that raised concerns about whether residents were getting shortchanged.
“It’s something. It’s better than nothing,” council President Kate Fields said, adding she hopes a judge looks at a second resolution approved by the council that questions the claims process and the state’s share of the agreement.
