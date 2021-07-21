A Brigantine man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of his wife in August 2020, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said Wednesday.

Brigantine police received a call at 4:27 a.m. Aug. 22, 2020, and responded to a home on Girard Place, where officers found Rachel Declementi, 30, unconscious and bleeding with “multiple traumatic injuries to her head and face,” according to an affidavit in September.

Police arrested her husband, Robert Declementi, 37. He was covered in blood and told officers that when Rachel came in she “told me she cheated on me with someone from Applebee’s,” according to the September document.

Roadwork in EHT: Atlantic County announced two traffic advisories for Egg Harbor Township that will go into effect Thursday.

There will be a detour in the northbound lane of California Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. near Fire Road. Additionally, there will be an alternating traffic pattern on Fire Road during this time, the county said in a news release.

From Thursday through Monday, lane reductions will be in effect on English Creek Avenue between the Black Horse Pike and Delilah Road for county roadwork. The reduction will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.