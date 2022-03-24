MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next two weeks with right knee soreness, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Thursday night before the Grizzlies hosted Indiana.

Morant, the Grizzlies' leading scorer at 27.6 points per game, has missed the last two games after tweaking the knee against Atlanta last Friday. Jenkins said the team will evaluate the All-Star guard in two weeks.

Italy out of World Cup: European champion Italy will miss the World Cup. Again. The unthinkable happened in Palermo on Thursday as the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by North Macedonia following a last-gasp goal by Aleksandar Trajkovski in their playoff semifinal. Italy had 32 shots on goal, compared to just four for its opponent.

Second grand jury declines to indict Watson: Deshaun Watson's first day with the Browns was anything but routine — for him or his new team.

As Watson arrived in Cleveland for a physical and to perhaps finally answer questions about his past behavior, a second Texas grand jury declined to indict the quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and still faces civil lawsuits.

A grand jury in Brazoria County met Thursday and listened to evidence related to one criminal complaint filed to Houston police by one of the 22 massage therapists, who have accused Watson of harassing or assaulting them during sessions.

Martin leads PGA event: Ben Martin birdied six of the last eight holes for a 6-under 66 and the first-round lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's windy Corales Puntacana Championship.

After opening his morning round with a bogey and making the turn in even par, Martin began the run with birdies on the par-3 11th and par-5 12th and added four straight on the par-5 14th, par-4 15th and 16th and par-3 17th.

Baffert transfers four colts to other trainers: Bob Baffert has transferred four of his promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers, which will allow them to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby while the Hall of Fame trainer appeals his 90-day suspension.

Baffert on Thursday transferred Messier, Doppelganger and McLaren Vale to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is based at Santa Anita. Blackadder was sent to Kentucky to train under Rodolphe Brisset. All four colts are owned by SF Racing LLC and others.

Cryptocurrency group could own SailGP boat: SailGP, the global league co-founded by software tycoon Larry Ellison, could have a team owned and operated by cryptocurrency enthusiasts as soon as the start of its fourth season in late 2023.

SailGP announced a multi-year partnership Thursday with blockchain development platform NEAR that will allow sailing and cryptocurrency fans to engage with their favorite teams and athletes in new ways.

The announcement came ahead of SailGP’s Season 2 finale, the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix in San Francisco, which will culminate with Sunday’s $1 million, winner-take-all podium race.

American pairs team wins at worlds: Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier became the first American pairs team to win the figure skating world championship in more than 40 years, performing a clean program Thursday minutes after watching teammate Ashley Cain-Gribble taken off the ice on a stretcher in Montpellier, France.