A man whose phone number was found in the pocket of one of the assailants who killed a police officer and, later, three people in a Jewish grocery store in 2019 in Jersey City was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday on an unrelated weapons offense.

The number found on shooter David Anderson brought intense scrutiny to 36-year-old pawn shop operator Ahmed A-Hady, but authorities never alleged he had any contact with Anderson or knew him.

A-Hady, a father of three, pleaded guilty last fall to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In 2012, he had pleaded guilty to a drug charge he said was a product of his addiction to opioids after a motorcycle accident.

The FBI said a search of A-Hady’s residence and a pawn shop in Keyport, about 15 miles south of where the shootings occurred, yielded weapons — including three AR-15-style assault rifles, three handguns and one shotgun — as well as more than 400 rounds of ammunition.

More appointment windows for A.C. vaccine site: As a result of a continued increase in COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Atlantic County’s vaccination mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Tuesday expanded scheduling opportunities.