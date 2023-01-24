Atlantic City Walk

of Fame inductees

Atlantic City

The late “Godfather of Soul” James Brown, the late soul-jazz saxophonist Grover Washington Jr., the Philadelphia R&B soul vocal group The Delfonics and the New York City R&B/soul vocal group Little Anthony and the Imperials are the inaugural inductees for the Atlantic City Walk of Fame.

They will be honored during a free outdoor ceremony at 1 p.m. April 24 at Brighton Park in Atlantic City.

The Atlantic City Walk of Fame will consist of an annual induction ceremony honoring legendary recording artists who made an impact in the music industry and who have performed in the resort. The event is presented by the National Rhythm & Blues Music Society, a Galloway Township-based nonprofit organization.

Vineland

Vineland City Council will hold a public hearing and a final reading for an ordinance appropriating $11 million from the electric utility’s capital improvement fund for the replacement of electric utility substation equipment for the Vineland Municipal Electric Utility at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers, second floor of City Hall, 640 E. Wood St., Vineland.

During the regular City Council meeting, a first reading will be held on a bond ordinance providing a supplemental appropriation of $5 million for the construction of a new firehouse.

Millville

The Millville Planning Board granted the Gaudelli Enterprises LLC’s plans for preliminary and final approval for phase one and preliminary approval for phase two for a new facility at 700 Orange St., Millville, where the land was purchased in 2019.

Gaudelli Enterprises LLC is a real estate holding company for long-time Millville business enterprise commonly known as Gaudelli Bros. Mechanical Contractors. Representatives appeared before the planning board on Jan. 9.

The two-phase project would be on a 9.81-acre vacant parcel. The property is located within the city’s general industry zone. The proposed project is permitted within the zone.

Phase one of the project includes the following: construction of a 20,000-square-foot industrial-use building containing 15,000 to 16,000 square feet of workshop/storage space and 4,000 to 5,000 square feet of office space.

State violence intervention program

The AtlantiCare Behavioral Health program at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and the Life Worth Living Program at Inspira Health Network, Inc. will each receive $866,400 in federal funds to continue the state’s hospital-based violence intervention program.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Jan. 20 announced a total of 11 recipients of a combined $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds allocated for the continued support of the New Jersey Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program.

Platkin worked with the Murphy administration last summer to secure American Rescue Plan dollars to maintain Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs across the state.