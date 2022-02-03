Police began surveying the area when they approached Michael Shank, 57, of Bristol, who had returned to the area to retrieve the suitcases, police said.

Shank was charged with distribution of marijuana over 25 pounds, distribution of hash over 5 pounds, distribution in a school zone and distribution within a public park. He was transported to the Cape May County jail.

Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting: Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue at 10:36 p.m. for a gunshot alert. Officers found evidence of gunfire there but no victim, police said in a news release.

Moments later, officers were alerted that a 28-year-old man had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Shortly after, another victim, a 27-year-old city man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the same hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.