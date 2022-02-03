Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon near the city's Broad Street School.
Police were notified of shots being fired shortly before 4 p.m., after classes would have been dismissed for the day.
Officers recovered several 9mm shell casings from a sidewalk in the 100 block of Oak Avenue, police said.
No injuries were reported.
According to police reports, a dark-colored vehicle was later seen fleeing the scene, and three people were seen running through a yard. One of the people running was described as a black male with a thin build who was dressed in black clothing and wearing a black ski mask.
Later Wednesday, police said, a vehicle found in Fairfield Township had evidence of being struck by gunfire.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 856-451-0033 or visit bpd.tips.
North Wildwood police arrest man retrieving suitcases stuffed with pot: A Pennsylvania man was arrested Wednesday night for planning to sell several pounds of marijuana, police said.
Officers found the drugs in two suitcases abandoned near 14th Street and New Jersey Avenue about 8:45 p.m., police said Thursday in a news release.
Police began surveying the area when they approached Michael Shank, 57, of Bristol, who had returned to the area to retrieve the suitcases, police said.
Shank was charged with distribution of marijuana over 25 pounds, distribution of hash over 5 pounds, distribution in a school zone and distribution within a public park. He was transported to the Cape May County jail.
Two men wounded in Atlantic City shooting: Two men were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded to the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue at 10:36 p.m. for a gunshot alert. Officers found evidence of gunfire there but no victim, police said in a news release.
Moments later, officers were alerted that a 28-year-old man had arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Shortly after, another victim, a 27-year-old city man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the same hospital and listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411. Begin the text with ACPD.
Pleasantville police seek missing teen: Police are looking for a teenage girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.