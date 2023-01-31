Briefs: Margate considering visitors center at Lucy

A two-story interpretive visitors center and a food truck may be coming to Lucy Park in Margate.

The city is proposing to change the purpose or use of about 0.47 acres of Lucy Park to remove the existing snack bar and make provisions for food truck service at the site. In addition, the existing gift shop and storage shed will be removed and an interpretive visitors center will be constructed.

A hearing to obtain public comment on this proposed change of purpose or use will be held at 6 p.m. March 2 in Historic City Hall, 1 South Washington Ave., Margate.

All information regarding the proposed change in purpose or use is available for public inspection at: Margate City Municipal Building, 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate. Written comments on the proposed change in purpose or use may be directed to Johanna Casey at 609-823-2605 at 9001 Winchester Ave., Margate, N.J. 08402.

Millville to convert property into educational center An existing building will be converted into a multifaceted community center in Millville.

The Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this month voted to approve a variance for Our Future First, a New Jersey nonprofit corporation, to use an existing building at 66 Sassafras St., as a community center.

Sean Thom, executive director of Our Future First, said his company was founded in July 2018. The property has historically served as a restaurant and has been vacant for 10 years.

The center would have the following uses: teaching venue, parenting education, nutrition education, life skills education, family support, public meeting space and a business incubator and business classroom and an incubator venue.

Our Future First proposes to establish a culinary training center using the existing commercial kitchen.

Union Lake Crossing mall welcomes new business Fun City Adventure Park, a new business, will be coming to the Union Lake Crossing shopping complex in Millville.

During a regular board meeting, the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment approved the commercial recreational facility earlier this month at 2101-2198 North Second St.

The proposal is to attract and accommodate a new use in a current unoccupied portion of the property. The site in question is the old Dick’s Sporting Good store, which contained about 50,000 square feet of retail space.

The recreational use equipment will include inground trampolines, ball pits, climbing walls, possible food sales of prepackaged and catered foods, a possible liquor license and a generalized playground.

Fun City Adventure Park proposes to use 38,000 square feet of space and install a party wall to segment off the remaining portion formerly assigned to the Dick’s Sporting Good store.

Little Egg to vote on skate park rules

Little Egg Harbor Township created regulations for the Skateboard Park at the Township Community Center that are scheduled to be voted on next month.

The Skateboard Park is an unsupervised facility.

The rules include: all skaters must skate responsibly; graffiti is prohibited; users must properly dispose of all trash; and no drugs or alcohol use is permitted at any time.

Any person who violates a provision shall be punished by a fine of not more than $2,000, by imprisonment for a term not to exceed 90 days and/or by a term of community service not to exceed 90 days.

The ordinance will be considered for second and final passage, and the public can be heard on the matter at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Municipal Building, located at 665 Radio Road.