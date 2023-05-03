TRANSGENDER LAWMAKER:Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for children, cannot yet return to the statehouse House floor and participate in debate, a judge ruled Tuesday.

MAYOR BLOCKED:Prospect Park, New Jersey, Mayor Mohamed Khairullah, who was blocked from attending a White House celebration this week with President Joe Biden to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, called Tuesday for the administration to end the federal "watch list" that he said illegally targets Muslims and others.

HUNGER STRIKE:Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 45, died in Israeli custody on Tuesday after a hunger strike of nearly three months, Israel's prison service announced. His death set off a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip and raised fears of a further escalation.

UKRAINE WAR:Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday urged a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly experience an ammunition crunch.

CAPITOL RIOT:A Missouri man who argued that cases against him and other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail. Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 50, of Polo, was found guilty in January of two misdemeanors related to entering the U.S. Capitol, the Kansas City Star reported.

DARK WEB:Authorities in the U.S. and Europe arrested nearly 300 people, confiscated over $53 million, and seized a dark web marketplace as part of an international crackdown on drug trafficking that officials say was the largest operation of its kind. The worldwide operation targeted the "Monopoly Market."

