CAR BOMBING:Russia's top investigative agency said the suspect in a car bombing Saturday that injured prominent pro-Kremlin novelist Zakhar Prilepin and killed his driver admitted acting at the behest of Ukraine's special services.

SERBIA:Mass drive-by shooting suspect Uros Blazic told prosecutors during questioning Saturday that he shot people he didn't know Thursday because he wanted to sow fear, RTS state television reported. He faces charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of guns and ammunition.

WILDFIRES:Wildfires raged across western Canada on Saturday, forcing 24,000 people to evacuate their homes, authorities said. Roughly 301,243 acres burned in 103 separate blazes, said Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

WEST BANK:Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. A local armed group said the pair were militants. The raid was in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkaremr.

LABOR CONTRACT:Los Angeles teachers overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the LA Unified School District that will give a significant pay raise to staff in the nation's second-largest school system. United Teachers Los Angeles announced Friday its 35,000 members voted by a 94% margin to ratify the three-year deal

SHOOTINGS:A 19-year-old man is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said. Separately, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.