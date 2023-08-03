WILDFIRE: Firefighters aided by rain Tuesday fought to contain a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region's famous spiky Joshua trees. Similar conditions were expected Wednesday, with drier weather poised to return Thursday.

HOLLYWOOD STRIKES: Union leaders told striking Hollywood writers Tuesday night that they plan to meet with representatives for studios on Friday to discuss restarting negotiations after the first official communication between the two sides since the strike began three months ago.

CAPITOL RIOT: St. Louis Cardinals mega-fan Daniel Donnelly Jr., known as "Rally Runner," was arrested Wednesday on charges that he joined the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and used a stolen shield to help other rioters attack police officers, court records show.

TYPHOON: A powerful storm, Typhoon Khanun, slammed islands in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, with high winds injuring more than 30 people as it moved west toward China.

PAKISTAN BOMBING: The death toll from an Islamic State group's suicide bombing at a campaign rally over the weekend of a pro-Taliban Pakistani cleric's party rose to 63 Wednesday, after eight people died in hospitals.

SPAIN DROUGHT: Northeastern Spain's Catalonia region declared a drought emergency in 24 municipalities Wednesday following a severe lack of rain in recent years.