SUPREME COURT: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected without comment a lawsuit brought by the parents of Isaiah Lewis, a teenager who was naked and unarmed when an Oklahoma police officer shot and killed him in 2019. Police said an officer shot the 17-year-old after he broke into a home and attacked two officers. They claimed a stun gun had no effect on him.

HUNGARY: Hungary's parliament on Monday approved Finland's bid to join NATO, 182-6, putting an end to months of delays and bringing the Nordic country one step closer to becoming a full member of the Western military alliance.

SOUTH KOREA: Fighter jets roared off the USS Nimitz as the nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group began exercises with South Korean warships on Monday, hours after North Korea fired two shortrange ballistic missiles in protest of the drills.

CHIPOTLE: Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant in Augusta, Maine, after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election.

MEMPHIS: Prosecutors said Monday they will pursue the death penalty if 20-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, of Tennessee, is convicted of first-degree murder in a shooting rampage that left three people dead and three others wounded. Kelly pleaded not guilty.

GHANA: Vice President Kamala Harris opened her weeklong trip to Africa on Monday by vowing support for Ghana, a democratic pillar in the region that's being squeezed by an economic crisis and security concerns. The visit was a high-profile show of support for Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who faces rising discontent over inflation.

