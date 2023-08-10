SHOOTING: A Utah resident accused of making threats referencing a "presidential assassination" against President Joe Biden was shot and killed by FBI agents trying to serve a warrant hours before the president was expected to land in the state Wednesday, authorities said.

TROPICAL STORM: Rains and winds were growing Wednesday in southern South Korea as a tropical storm named Khanun drew closer to the Korean Peninsula, where it was forecast to slam into major urban areas Thursday.

DIRE CONDITIONS: Deposed Niger President Mohamed Bazoum is running out of food and under increasingly dire conditions two weeks after he was ousted in a military coup and put under house arrest, an adviser said Wednesday.

CAPSIZED: Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued Wednesday.

TRAFFICKING: Anton "Tony" Lazzaro, a formerly well connected GOP donor convicted of giving teenage girls gifts, alcohol and money in exchange for sex, was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years in prison on sex-trafficking charges.

JACKPOT WINNER: A single ticket sold in Neptune Beach, Florida is good for Tuesday night's $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The Florida Lottery said Wednesday officials didn't yet know who won.