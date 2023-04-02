DRAG SHOWS: A new Tennessee law restricting drag performances in public was temporarily blocked by a federal judge who ruled the politically charged statute may have "missed the mark." The law, which had been set to take effect Saturday, was put on hold late Friday by U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker, an appointee of former President Donald Trump.

EGYPT: Syria's chief diplomat, Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, was in Egypt on Saturday in a step toward normalizing ties between the two countries. It was the first trip to the capital of Cairo for a Syrian foreign minister in more than a decade.

IRAN: A militant attack from across the border with Iran left four Pakistani soldiers dead Saturday in southwestern Baluchistan province, the army said. The soldiers were part of a routine border patrol, the military said in a statement. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

SHIPBUILDERS CHARGED: Craig Perciavalle, 52, Joseph Runkel, 54, and William Adams, 63, current or former executives of a company that builds vessels for the U.S. Navy, were indicted on accounting fraud charges, federal prosecutors said Friday.

ISRAEL: Israeli police shot and killed a man who they alleged tried to snatch an officer's gun at an entrance to a Jerusalem holy site early Saturday. Later, the Israeli military said a Palestinian driver rammed his vehicle into a group of Israelis in the occupied West Bank. Israeli medics said three people were wounded and the alleged attacker was killed.

JAPAN: Authorities lifted evacuation orders in small sections of a Japanese town just southwest of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Saturday in time for the area's popular cherry blossom season. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida joined a ceremony to mark the reopening.

— Lee wire services