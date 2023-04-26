SCHOOL GUARDIANS: Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida outlined a bill Tuesday that would take about $80 billion earmarked for new IRS employees and instead transfer the funds to a grant program for schools nationwide to hire armed law enforcement personnel to deter and respond to shootings.

UKRAINE WAR: A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city Tuesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10others, as Ukraine readies its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

MOON LANDER: Japanese company is pace lost contact with its spacecraft moments before touchdown on the moon Tuesday, saying the mission apparently failed and evidence points to a crash landing. Communications ceased as the lander descended the final 33 feet traveling about 16mph.

GUN CONTROL: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of bills Tuesday to address gun violence: one banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases and one clearing the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers. Two groups immediately filed a lawsuit, saying the sales ban violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 101.3 in April from 104 in March, as anxiety over a slowing economy weighed on American households. It's the third decline in four months.

FARMING: Colorado became the first state Tuesday to ensure farmers can fix their own equipment with the governor's signing of a "right to repair" law that forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software.

