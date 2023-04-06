PENCE:Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

ATTACK ON CHILDREN:A man with a hatchet burst into a day care center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least four others, authorities said. The assailant turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the center.

CLIMATE COSTS:A federal appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit that Louisiana and other Republican-leaning states filed to challenge figures the Biden administration uses to calculate damages from greenhouse gases.

CAPITOL RIOT:Samuel Montoya, 37, of Texas, who worked for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website, Infowars, was sentenced Wednesday to four months of home detention for joining the Jan. 6, 2021, mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

NORTHERN IRELAND:President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland next week in part to help mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday accord, a U.S.-brokered agreement that helped end decades of deadly sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

POLLUTANT RULES:The Environmental Protection Agency proposed tighter rules Wednesday to limit emissions of mercury and other toxic pollutants from coal-fired power plants that can harm brain development of young children and contribute to heart attacks and other health problems in adults.