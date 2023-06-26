TEXAS: A Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died after hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park in West Texas, officials said. The 31-year-old man was on Friday with his two stepsons, ages 14 and 21. The 14-year-old became sick during the hike and lost consciousness. His stepfather hiked back to his vehicle while the boy's older brother tried to carry him back to the trailhead, according to the park service. Rescuers reached the scene at 7:30 p.m. and found the 14-year-old had died. Authorities found that the stepfather's vehicle crashed over an embankment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

MICHIGAN SHOOTING: A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were slain and a dozen others wounded during a shooting at a street party in Saginaw, Michigan, that was promoted on social media. The shooting occurred around midnight Saturday, state police said.

GREECE ELECTION: Greece's conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis vowed to speed up reforms following his landslide victory Sunday in the country's second election in five weeks that granted him a second four-year term.

NETANYAHU TRIAL: An Israeli producer of Hollywood blockbuster films, Arnon Milchan, took the stand in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial Sunday, describing how he routinely delivered tens of thousands of dollars worth of Champagne, cigars and other gifts requested by the Israeli leader.

SYRIA: An airstrike early Sunday over a busy vegetable market in northwestern Syria killed at least nine people, according to Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The group said that Russia, a top ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, launched the strike.

HOUSTON: A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl, Martin said.

— Associated Press