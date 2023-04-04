CAFE EXPLOSION:Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, and they arrested a suspect.

REPORTER ARREST:Lawyers representing an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal arrested in Russia on espionage charges have appealed his arrest, a court in Moscow announced Monday. Evan Gershkovich, 31, was detained last week in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city.

WEST BANK:Israeli troops killed two Palestinian men in an army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, the latest in a yearlong spike of violence that shows no sign of abating.

PISTORIUS:There was an "obvious mistake" in the process to deny Oscar Pistorius parole last week, his lawyer said Monday, and the former Olympic runner is seeking to overturn that decision and have a new hearing to be considered for early release from prison as soon as possible. Pistorius was convicted of murder for the 2013 shooting of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

INDIA:An Indian court on Monday suspended a two-year prison sentence for Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as he appeals his criminal conviction for mocking the prime minister's surname, which resulted in his expulsion from Parliament.

PERU PROTESTS:Human rights groups called on the Peruvian government to investigate claims of excessive force by police and soldiers during anti-government protests in December that left 49 civilians dead. Forensic reports obtained by The Associated Press show at least 30 of these victims died from bullet wounds.

— Associated Press