POLLUTION: A BP subsidiary will pay a $40 million penalty and install technology to control releases of benzene and other contaminants at its Whiting oil refinery on the Indiana shoreline of Lake Michigan, Biden administration officials said Wednesday. Additionally, the company will invest about $197 million in improvements.

KIDNAPPED: A gang kidnapped about 50 migrants in northern Mexico in the latest of a series of mass abductions, though nine were later found, Mexico's president and police said Wednesday.

GUNS: The Supreme Court said Wednesday that Illinois can, for now, keep in place a new law that bars the sale of certain semi-automatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The high court denied an emergency request from people challenging the law, which bans so-called assault weapons.

ITALY FLOODS: Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.

PROSECUTOR: The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who announced her resignation, tried to use her position to influence the outcome of a race for Boston's district attorney by leaking information aimed at sabotaging the campaign of her preferred candidate's rival, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said Wednesday. The inspector general's 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

CRACKDOWN: A Moscow court ordered the arrest of prominent film producer Alexander Rodnyansky and theater director Ivan Vyrypaev for "spreading false information" about the Russian army, the court reported Wednesday.

