ATTACKS: Russian forces unleashed missiles across Ukraine early Tuesday, killing and wounding civilians just hours before top Russian military officials and counterparts from allied countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa gathered outside Moscow for a security conference.

STRIKE VOTE: About 146,000 members of the United Auto Workers union will vote next week on authorizing strikes against Detroit automakers, Union President Shawn Fain said Tuesday as talks lag.

RIOT PLEA: Michigan resident Matthew Thomas Krol, 64, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and it set to be sentenced Dec. 15, prosecutors said.

CONSPIRACY: Former high ranking FBI counterintelligence official Charles McGonigal pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to violate sanctions on Russia by going to work after he retired for a billionaire oligarch he once investigated.

RETAIL SPENDING: Americans increased their purchases at retailers last month in a sign that solid consumer spending is still powering a resilient U.S. economy, according to the Commerce Department's report Tuesday.

EXPLOSIONS: A massive explosion and fire at a gas station in Russia's republic of Dagestan killed 35 people and injured 115 more, officials said Tuesday. A blast Monday in a Siberia oil mine also killed two others.