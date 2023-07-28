GREECE WILDFIRES: A wildfire whipped up by strong winds triggered a series of massive explosions Thursday at an air force ammunition depot in central Greece, and F-16 fighter jets were being moved from a nearby air base as a precaution.

BOAT ACCIDENT: At least 21 people died and 40 others were rescued after a Philippine passenger boat overturned on Thursday when it was lashed by strong winds in Laguna Lake southeast of Manila, police said.

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday that police have received several permit applications for the burning of religious texts in the country next week, and that he fears this may escalate tensions with the Muslim world.

SECURITY PARTNERSHIP: Switzerland, Finland and Sweden are considering joining the U.S. National Guard's security partnership program, the chief of the National Guard, Gen. Dan Hokanson, announced on Thursday.

GAS PIPELINE: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline was blocked by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia.