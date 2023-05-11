PROTEST KILLING:Daniel Perry, 36, a U.S. Army sergeant, plans to appeal his 25-year prison sentence for fatally shooting an armed man during a Black Lives Matter protest in Texas, and will cooperate with the Republican governor's efforts to issue a pardon, his attorney said Wednesday after the sentencing.

CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS:Senators introduced bills Wednesday that would require the National Archives to screen documents leaving the White House for classified materials and would require the U.S. intelligence community to develop an insider threat program and monitor user activity on classified networks for signs of a breach.

PAKISTAN UNREST:Pakistan's government called out the military Wednesday in areas roiled by deadly violence following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was held on new corruption charges that outraged his supporters.

SCHOOL SAFETY:Republican Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday signed a law to place more resource officers in Tennessee schools, funnel additional money into security upgrades and require every school to submit annual safety plans to the state in response to a Nashville school shooting that killed six people in March.

INFLATION:Consumer prices in the U.S. rose again in April, and measures of underlying inflation stayed high. Prices increased 0.4% from March to April, the government said Wednesday, up from a 0.1% rise from February to March. Compared with a year earlier, prices climbed 4.9%, down slightly from March's year-over-year increase.

DIPLOMACY:President Joe Biden on June 22 will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an Indo-Pacific leader with whom Biden has sought stronger ties as the U.S. looks to blunt China's growing assertiveness in the region, the White House announced Wednesday.