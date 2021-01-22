BRIDGETON
Coach: Carlos Lebron
Last season’s record: 6-20
2020-21 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Domitris Mosley Jr., 5-10, Sr., G; Jabril Bowman, 6-3, Jr., F; Dallas Carper, 6-3, Jr., G; Angel Smith, 6-4, Jr. F; De’Shawn Mosley, 5-11, Jr., G; Walt Williams, 5-10, Jr., G; Richard Mosely, 5-11, So., G; Demetrius Thompson, 6-4, So., F; Tyrone Cleveland, 6-3, Jr. F.
Outlook: The Bulldogs return five starters from last year’s roster in addition to gaining more depth, including transfers Richard Mosely and Thompson. Bridgeton looks to build off the experience from last winter and continue to improve.
