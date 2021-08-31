What to watch: The Bulldogs have five players, Jenaya Cruz, Abigail Mendieta, Paulina Santiago, Maria Shelton and Lisett Cruz (no relation to Jenaya), who are going for the three singles spots. Destiny Hughes, a transfer from Maine, may be in a doubles spot. Ashley Martinez and Jocelyn Perez, both jayvees last year, could play doubles too.

"They've all worked hard on their own," Shumate said. "We're definitely in a tough division in the CAL, with challenging matches. I think we'll hold our own against some. We're looking for a better year than some in the past."