 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton
0 comments

Bridgeton

Coach: Carlos Lebron

Last season’s record: 5-9

2021-22 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Kelvin Underwood, 6-3, Jr., G; Jabril Bowman, 6-3, Sr., F; Dallas Carper, 6-3, Sr., G; Angel Smith, 6-4, Sr., F; De’Shawn Mosley, 5-11, Sr., G; Walt Williams, 5-10, Sr., G; Richard Mosley, 5-11, Jr., G; Tyrone Cleveland, 6-3, Sr., F.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return an experienced team with five starters and some key players off the bench returning. Bowman, Carper, Smith and De’Shawn Mosley have all started since they were sophomores.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News