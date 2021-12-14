Coach: Carlos Lebron
Last season’s record: 5-9
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Kelvin Underwood, 6-3, Jr., G; Jabril Bowman, 6-3, Sr., F; Dallas Carper, 6-3, Sr., G; Angel Smith, 6-4, Sr., F; De’Shawn Mosley, 5-11, Sr., G; Walt Williams, 5-10, Sr., G; Richard Mosley, 5-11, Jr., G; Tyrone Cleveland, 6-3, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Bulldogs return an experienced team with five starters and some key players off the bench returning. Bowman, Carper, Smith and De’Shawn Mosley have all started since they were sophomores.
