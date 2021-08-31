 Skip to main content
Bridgeton
Bridgeton

Coach: William Ziefle (ninth season)

2020 record: 2-7

Group: S.J. Group III

What to watch: Despite losing some key players to graduation, the Bulldogs aim to be competitive in the CAL. Eleven players return including seniors Kiara Rodriguez, Yadira Tlaseca and Betsy Ortiz-Lopez, junior Dominique Armstead and sophomore Alexia Sandoval. Freshman Adelina Wilks is expected to make an immediate impact as she can play any position on the field.

"After reviewing the schedule for this year, we hope to surprise a few teams, get a few more wins than the past, and focus on building a good competitive team," Ziefle said.

