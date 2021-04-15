 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridgeton
0 comments

Bridgeton

Bridgeton

Coach: Mike Valella

2019 record: 5-20

2021 prediction: Rebuilding

Outlook: The Bulldogs won a total of 13 games from 2017-19. The program is looking to take the next step this season. Camaron Dunkle, a junior catcher, outfielder and pitcher, batted .357 with 21 runs scored in 2019. Senior infielder/pitcher Angel Castro and junior infielder/pitcher Jorge Valentin are also top returnees.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News