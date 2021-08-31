What to watch: Brandon Tlatelpa, Michael Sandoval and Jair Ruesga (center midfielders), Ya’zier Dawkins (forward) and Yahir Torres and Yllzon Sylejmani (defender) all return and are expected to continue to make an impact. Bridgeton is in a rebuilding year, but Connor said talent is more spread out than 2020 as the team was only good up the middle. Dwayne Small, a newcomer from Jamaica, brings much talent to the back line.