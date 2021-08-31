 Skip to main content
Bridgeton
Coach: James Connor

2020 record: 8-2

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch:  Brandon Tlatelpa, Michael Sandoval and Jair Ruesga (center midfielders), Ya’zier Dawkins (forward) and Yahir Torres and Yllzon Sylejmani (defender) all return and are expected to continue to make an impact. Bridgeton is in a rebuilding year, but Connor said talent is more spread out than 2020 as the team was only good up the middle. Dwayne Small, a newcomer from Jamaica, brings much talent to the back line.

"We will move the ball well and possess, but we lack speed/pace," Connor said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

