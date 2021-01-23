BRIDGETON
Coach: George Linen
Last season’s record: 15-11
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Tatyana Chandler, 5-4, Sr., G; Abigail Moore, 5-4, Sr. G; Keldashia Underwood, 5-8, Sr., F; Jissel Perez Manzano, 5-4, Sr., G; Nijah Tanksley, 5-3, Jr., G; Ry’NayJah Sydnor, 5-8, Jr., F; Theonna Carroll, 5-8, So., F; Dayonna McGriff, 5-11, So., G; Jamya Mosley, 5-7, So., G; Clar’nayja Acevedo, 5-7, So., F.
Outlook: Tanksley, who averaged 15.11 points per game last season, and Chandler, who averaged 11.5 points, return for the Bulldogs. Linen said the team is one of smallest he had at Bridgeton, but the team aims to improve on offense and expects to be very aggressive on defense.
