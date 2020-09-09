Gateway Community Action Partnership, in partnership with CompleteCare Inc. and Bridgeton, is hosting a “Take Pride Where You Reside” citywide, semi-annual cleanup from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19.

Volunteers will meet for breakfast, t-shirts and cleanup assignments at 8:30 a.m. at the Marino Center, 11 Washington St.

For additional information on this event, call 856-497-6730.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

