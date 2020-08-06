Bridgeton reopening survey
Parent Survey is Now Open
Bridgeton Public Schools is preparing for a safe school reopening this September. In order for us to be successful, it is important to receive information from our stakeholders. Please complete this Bridgeton Public Schools Parent Survey by Monday, August 10, 2020.
Dear Parents/Guardians
Bridgeton Public Schools will communicate a final reopening plan in August 2020. Currently, a normal 5-day per week reopening is not an option. Bridgeton Public Schools is currently offering a hybrid model, which consists of both in-person and online instruction. If your child has a medical or health issue impacting their return to school in a hybrid schedule, or if you have concerns that may require your child to complete his or her schooling 100% online via virtual instruction, please ensure you complete the Bridgeton Public Schools Parent Survey to make your requests.
Please note, if you choose to have your child's schooling 100% online via virtual instruction, your child must remain in that learning environment for the entire first marking period. Notice to change learning environments must be communicated to your child's Principal by November 1, 2020.
Your participation in this survey is vital to our planning process, and we appreciate your time and effort.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WWKSGVJ
Estimados padres de familia,
Para asegurarnos de que nuestras escuelas públicas de Bridgeton tengan una reapertura segura, queremos invitar a todos los padres a que completan la siguiente encuesta. La información provista será esencial para implementar un plan exitoso. Así que, por favor, completen la encuesta para el lunes, 10 de agosto del 2020.
El plan final sobre la apertura de las escuelas en septiembre será publicado en el mes de agosto del 2020. Actualmente, una reapertura normal de 5 días por semana, no es una opción viable. En septiembre, empezaremos ofreciendo un modelo híbrido o mixto, en el cual los niños recibirán instrucción en persona y en línea o virtual a través del internet, usando sus iPads o computadoras portátiles.
Si sus niños tienen algún problema médico o de salud que les impida regresar a la escuela, usando el modelo mixto, o si ustedes tienen algún otro tipo de preocupaciones, como padres, pueden escoger instrucción 100% en línea o virtual. Así que, por favor, completen la encuesta para que sepamos su opinión y selección sobre la enseñanza de sus hijos.
Por favor, es importante tener en cuenta que, si escogen que sus niños reciban enseñanza 100% en línea, los niños deberán estar en ese ambiente durante el primer periodo o trimestre académico. Luego, si desean cambiar el ambiente de aprendizaje, lo podrán hacer empezando en el segundo periodo académico. La notificación para dicho cambio debe ser dirigida a los directores de las escuelas, el 1ero de noviembre del 2020.
Nuevamente, recuerden que su participación en esta encuesta es vital en nuestro proceso para planificar, y apreciamos su tiempo y colaboración.
