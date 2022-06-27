Bridgeton police seeing suspect in hit-and-run

BRIDGETON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

At around 1:43 a.m. Friday, police arrived at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue for a man found lying in the roadway. The man sustained serious head injuries, and it was determined he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The striking vehicle, identified as a light-colored Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV with no front registration plate, was traveling southbound on North Pearl Street and made a left turn to travel east on Irving Avenue.

As the vehicle made the turn, it struck the pedestrian and fled the scene eastbound on Irving Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Rammel at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can submitted at bpd.tips.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

