 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bridgeton police seeing suspect in hit-and-run

  • 0
Bridgeton hit and run.jpg

Bridgeton police are looking for this Chevrolet Equinox that was involved in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

 Provided

BRIDGETON — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured.

At around 1:43 a.m. Friday, police arrived at the intersection of North Pearl Street and Irving Avenue for a man found lying in the roadway. The man sustained serious head injuries, and it was determined he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The striking vehicle, identified as a light-colored Chevrolet Equinox crossover SUV with no front registration plate, was traveling southbound on North Pearl Street and made a left turn to travel east on Irving Avenue.

As the vehicle made the turn, it struck the pedestrian and fled the scene eastbound on Irving Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Rammel at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can submitted at bpd.tips.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News