Bridgeton Police Department internal affairs reports

The Bridgeton Police Department posted annual internal affairs summaries from 2019 and 2020. The reports do not list specific names only the types of incidents. The department also says that in 2020, there were no employees issued suspensions or fines totaling five days or more for rules violations.
2020: 68 total cases — 51 other rules violations (22 exonerated, 13 unfounded, 12 sustained, 3 administratively closed and 1 not sustained); 7 for demeanor (5 unfounded, 2 not sustained); 3 for differential treatment (2 unfounded, 1 exonerated); 3 for excessive force (all unfounded); 1 for improper entry (exonerated); 1 for improper search (exonerated)
2019: 128 total cases — 96 other rules violations (55 sustained, 22 exonerated, 21 unfounded, 1 not sustained); 9 demeanor (4 unfounded, 3 exonerated, 2 sustained); 8 excessive force (all unfounded); 7 differential treatment (5 unfounded, 1 not sustained, 1 sustained); 3 other criminal violation (2 administratively closed, 1 exonerated); 3 improper search (2 exonerated, 1 sustained); 1 improper arrest (exonerated); 1 improper entry (unfounded), 1 domestic violence (administratively closed).