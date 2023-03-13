BRIDGETON — A city man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shoving an officer following an accident last week.

Rolfi Rodriquez-Perez, 37, of Bank Street was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault, resisting arrested and failure to allow fingerprinting, police said in a news release on Monday.

Rodriquez-Perez was arrested around 10:31 p.m. Friday after being involved in a car crash near Bank and Myrtle streets.

Rodriquez-Perez allegedly shoved city police officer Andy Garcia after leaving the crash site, according to both his criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause.

He also resisted arrested by trying to fight off the officers when they were trying to subdue him, the document says.

Rodriquez-Perez also refused to be fingerprinted and acted aggressively toward officers while they were trying to fingerprint him, the document says.

Rodriquez-Perez was released and given a summons, police said.

He is due in Cumberland County Superior Court on April 13, according to his criminal complaint.