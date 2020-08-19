The Bridgeton Lions Club awarded the 2020 Dr. Charles S. Rasner Scholarship to three students this yeqr. The scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who are residents of municipalities that send students to Cumberland County schools. The recipients are, Sarah Stanger,  Cumberland Regional High School; Anne Dominique, Cumberland County Technical Education Center; and Leigha Jackson, Schalick High School. A virtual awards ceremony was held in their honor.

